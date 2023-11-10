Celina notched a win against Tipp City Tippecanoe 27-13 for an Ohio high school football victory at Tipp City Tippecanoe High on Nov. 10.

Celina moved in front of Tipp City Tippecanoe 20-6 to begin the second quarter.

Celina and Tipp City Tippecanoe each scored in the third quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Tipp City Tippecanoe faced off against Mt Orab Western Brown and Celina took on Hillsboro on Oct. 27 at Celina High School.

