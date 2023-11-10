Hamilton Badin topped Wapakoneta 14-10 in a tough tilt during this Ohio football game on Nov. 10.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Redskins moved ahead by earning a 7-0 advantage over the Rams at the end of the second quarter.

Wapakoneta enjoyed a 10-0 lead over Hamilton Badin to start the fourth quarter.

The Redskins had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Rams won the session and the game with a 14-0 performance.

Last season, Hamilton Badin and Wapakoneta squared off on Nov. 11, 2022 at Hamilton Badin High School.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Hamilton Badin faced off against Goshen and Wapakoneta took on New Richmond on Oct. 27 at Wapakoneta High School.

