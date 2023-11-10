Bellefontaine topped Granville 29-21 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

The first quarter gave Bellefontaine a 21-15 lead over Granville.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Bellefontaine darted to a 29-15 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Chieftains enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Blue Aces’ 6-0 advantage in the fourth quarter.

The last time Granville and Bellefontaine played in a 25-20 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Granville faced off against Bexley and Bellefontaine took on New Concord John Glenn on Oct. 27 at Bellefontaine High School.

