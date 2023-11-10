Columbus Bishop Watterson fought back from a slow start and rolled to 20-10 win over Bloom-Carroll in Ohio high school football action on Nov. 10.

The start wasn’t the problem for Bloom-Carroll, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Columbus Bishop Watterson through the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs had a 10-7 edge on the Eagles at the beginning of the third quarter.

Columbus Bishop Watterson broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 14-10 lead over Bloom-Carroll.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Bloom-Carroll and Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off on Nov. 18, 2022 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off against Columbus South and Bloom-Carroll took on The Plains Athens on Oct. 27 at Bloom-Carroll High School.

