A suffocating defense helped Tiffin Columbian handle Medina Buckeye 35-0 in Ohio high school football on Nov. 10.

The first quarter gave Tiffin Columbian a 14-0 lead over Medina Buckeye.

The Tornadoes opened a lopsided 21-0 gap over the Bucks at halftime.

Tiffin Columbian thundered to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tornadoes got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Tiffin Columbian faced off against Ashland.

