Mansfield cut in front to start, but Toledo Central Catholic answered the challenge to collect a 41-10 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on Nov. 10.

Mansfield started on steady ground by forging a 10-6 lead over Toledo Central Catholic at the end of the first quarter.

The Fighting Irish’s offense breathed fire in front for a 27-10 lead over the Tygers at the intermission.

Toledo Central Catholic steamrolled to a 41-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Toledo Central Catholic faced off against Bowling Green and Mansfield took on Lexington on Oct. 27 at Mansfield Senior High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.