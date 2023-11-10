Chardon unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Aurora 31-7 Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Chardon and Aurora were both scoreless.

The Hilltoppers opened a lopsided 24-0 gap over the Green Men at the intermission.

Chardon roared to a 31-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Green Men closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the final quarter.

