Youngstown Ursuline topped Cleveland VASJ 27-20 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football on Nov. 10.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Fighting Irish fought to a 6-0 halftime margin at the Vikings’ expense.

Youngstown Ursuline charged to a 20-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Fighting Irish enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Vikings’ 20-7 advantage in the fourth quarter.

The last time Youngstown Ursuline and Cleveland VASJ played in a 40-0 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Youngstown Ursuline faced off against New Philadelphia and Cleveland VASJ took on Hunting Valley University on Oct. 27 at Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph High School.

