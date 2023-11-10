Cincinnati Withrow handled Troy 42-14 in an impressive showing at Troy High on Nov. 10 in Ohio football action.

Cincinnati Withrow darted in front of Troy 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at the Trojans’ expense.

Troy bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 28-14.

The Tigers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Troy faced off against Riverside Stebbins and Cincinnati Withrow took on Trenton Edgewood on Oct. 27 at Cincinnati Withrow High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.