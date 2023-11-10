Cincinnati Anderson knocked off Harrison 50-36 in Ohio high school football on Nov. 10.

Cincinnati Anderson opened with a 21-15 advantage over Harrison through the first quarter.

The Raptors fought to a 35-15 halftime margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Harrison made it 42-29.

The Raptors held on with an 8-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Cincinnati Anderson faced off against Cincinnati Turpin and Harrison took on Sidney on Oct. 27 at Harrison High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.