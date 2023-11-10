A suffocating defense helped Uniontown Green handle Canal Winchester 10-0 for an Ohio high school football victory at Canal Winchester High on Nov. 10.

Uniontown Green opened with a 7-0 advantage over Canal Winchester through the first quarter.

Uniontown Green jumped to a 10-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Canal Winchester faced off against Columbus Walnut Ridge and Uniontown Green took on Columbus St Charles on Oct. 27 at Columbus St Charles High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.