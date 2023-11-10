Uniontown Lake dented the scoreboard first, but Massillon responded to earn a 35-6 decision for an Ohio high school football victory on Nov. 10.

Uniontown Lake started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Massillon at the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers kept a 14-6 halftime margin at the Blue Streaks’ expense.

Massillon darted to a 21-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Massillon and Uniontown Lake faced off on Nov. 18, 2022 at Massillon Washington High School.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Massillon faced off against Grove City Central Crossing and Uniontown Lake took on Massillon Perry on Oct. 27 at Uniontown Lake High School.

