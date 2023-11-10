Medina Highland handled Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 31-10 in an impressive showing during this Ohio football game on Nov. 10.

Medina Highland moved in front of Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hornets’ offense moved in front for a 14-3 lead over the Generals at halftime.

Medina Highland steamrolled to a 21-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hornets held on with a 10-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Oct. 27, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne squared off with Toledo Start in a football game.

