Wheelersburg overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 26-13 win over Barnesville in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

Barnesville started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Wheelersburg at the end of the first quarter.

Both teams needed to regroup after dueling to a 7-7 standoff at the end of the second quarter.

Wheelersburg moved in front of Barnesville 14-7 going into the final quarter.

The Pirates held on with a 12-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Wheelersburg and Barnesville faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Barnesville High School.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Barnesville faced off against South Point and Wheelersburg took on Columbus Africentric on Oct. 27 at Wheelersburg High School.

