West Chester Lakota West rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Cincinnati Princeton 19-7 on Nov. 10 in Ohio football action.

Cincinnati Princeton showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-3 advantage over West Chester Lakota West as the first quarter ended.

The Vikings had a 7-6 edge on the Firebirds at the beginning of the third quarter.

West Chester Lakota West broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 12-7 lead over Cincinnati Princeton.

The Firebirds got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time West Chester Lakota West and Cincinnati Princeton played in a 35-0 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Cincinnati Princeton faced off against Middletown and West Chester Lakota West took on Cincinnati Western Hills on Oct. 27 at West Chester Lakota West High School.

