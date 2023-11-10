A swift early pace pushed Cincinnati Moeller past Mason Friday 38-3 for an Ohio high school football victory at Cincinnati Moeller High on Nov. 10.

Cincinnati Moeller opened with a 16-0 advantage over Mason through the first quarter.

The Fighting Crusaders’ offense roared in front for a 35-3 lead over the Comets at halftime.

Cincinnati Moeller roared to a 38-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Moeller and Mason faced off on Nov. 11, 2022 at Cincinnati Moeller High School.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Cincinnati Moeller faced off against Cincinnati West Clermont and Mason took on Lebanon on Oct. 27 at Lebanon High School.

