A suffocating defense helped Hilliard Bradley handle Pickerington North 19-0 for an Ohio high school football victory on Nov. 10.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and second quarters.

Hilliard Bradley pulled over Pickerington North 16-0 heading to the final quarter.

The Jaguars held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Hilliard Bradley faced off against Newark and Pickerington North took on Westerville Central on Oct. 27 at Pickerington North High School.

