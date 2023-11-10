Upper Arlington finally found a way to top Gahanna Lincoln 12-7 for an Ohio high school football victory at Gahanna Lincoln High on Nov. 10.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Golden Bears’ offense darted in front for a 6-0 lead over the Golden Lions at halftime.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Gahanna Lincoln got within 9-7.

The Golden Bears held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Gahanna Lincoln faced off against Reynoldsburg and Upper Arlington took on Thomas Worthington on Oct. 27 at Upper Arlington High School.

