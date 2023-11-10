Dublin Coffman grabbed a 24-7 victory at the expense of Delaware Olentangy Berlin at Delaware Olentangy Berlin High on Nov. 10 in Ohio football action.

The Shamrocks registered a 14-7 advantage at halftime over the Bears.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Dublin Coffman and Delaware Olentangy Berlin were both scoreless.

The Shamrocks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Delaware Olentangy Berlin faced off against Marysville and Dublin Coffman took on Kettering Fairmont on Oct. 27 at Dublin Coffman High School.

