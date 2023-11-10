Lewis Center Olentangy cut in front to start, but Springfield answered the challenge to collect a 37-24 victory on Nov. 10 in Ohio football.

The start wasn’t the problem for Lewis Center Olentangy, as it began with a 7-3 edge over Springfield through the end of the first quarter.

The Braves proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building an 18-9 advantage over the Wildcats at the half.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Wildcats, as they climbed out of a hole with a 37-24 scoring margin.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Dublin Jerome and Springfield took on Huber Heights Wayne on Oct. 27 at Huber Heights Wayne High School.

