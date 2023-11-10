Medina posted a narrow 21-20 win over Cleveland Heights during this Ohio football game on Nov. 10.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Medina and Cleveland Heights settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Medina enjoyed a tight margin over Cleveland Heights with a 14-7 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Tigers outpointed the Battling Bees 13-7 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

