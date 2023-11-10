Lakewood St. Edward dominated Canton McKinley 41-17 in Ohio high school football action on Nov. 10.

Lakewood St. Edward opened with an 18-3 advantage over Canton McKinley through the first quarter.

The Eagles opened an immense 34-3 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Canton McKinley rallied in the third quarter by making it 41-17.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Lakewood St Edward and Canton McKinley played in a 42-0 game on Nov. 12, 2021.

Recently on Oct. 27, Canton McKinley squared off with Strongsville in a football game.

