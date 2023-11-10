Canal Winchester Harvest Prep posted a narrow 20-14 win over Ironton in Ohio high school football on Nov. 10.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep opened with a 6-0 advantage over Ironton through the first quarter.

The Warriors opened a close 20-7 gap over the Fighting Tigers at halftime.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Ironton climbed back to within 20-14.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Ironton and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep played in a 34-0 game on Nov. 18, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Ironton faced off against Worthington Christian and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep took on New Lexington on Oct. 27 at Canal Winchester Harvest Prep.

