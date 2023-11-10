OHSAA football scores for November 10, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Akron Hoban allows no points against Painesville Riverside

Akron Hoban’s defense throttled Painesville Riverside, resulting in a 21-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory on Nov. 10.

Akron Hoban darted in front of Painesville Riverside 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Akron Hoban stormed to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

Recently on Oct. 27, Painesville Riverside squared off with Maple Heights in a football game.

Anna records thin win against New Madison Tri-Village

Anna finally found a way to top New Madison Tri-Village 56-51 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

The start wasn’t the problem for New Madison Tri-Village, as it began with a 3-0 edge over Anna through the end of the first quarter.

The Rockets’ offense jumped in front for a 22-17 lead over the Patriots at the intermission.

Anna darted to a 44-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets chalked up this decision in spite of the Patriots’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

In recent action on Oct. 27, New Madison Tri-Village faced off against New Paris National Trail and Anna took on Harrod Allen East on Oct. 27 at Anna High School.

Ansonia earns narrow win over St. Henry

Ansonia posted a narrow 20-13 win over St. Henry in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Tigers opened a tight 12-0 gap over the Redskins at the intermission.

St. Henry didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 12-7 in the third quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-6 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Ansonia faced off against Lockland and St. Henry took on De Graff Riverside on Oct. 27 at De Graff Riverside High School.

Bellefontaine earns narrow win over Granville

Bellefontaine topped Granville 29-21 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

The first quarter gave Bellefontaine a 21-15 lead over Granville.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Bellefontaine darted to a 29-15 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Chieftains enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Blue Aces’ 6-0 advantage in the fourth quarter.

The last time Granville and Bellefontaine played in a 25-20 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Granville faced off against Bexley and Bellefontaine took on New Concord John Glenn on Oct. 27 at Bellefontaine High School.

Bluffton allows no points against Ottawa Hills

A suffocating defense helped Bluffton handle Ottawa Hills 34-0 at Bluffton High on Nov. 10 in Ohio football action.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Bluffton faced off against Paulding and Ottawa Hills took on Castalia Margaretta on Oct. 27 at Ottawa Hills High School.

Caldwell holds off Waterford

Caldwell finally found a way to top Waterford 20-13 on Nov. 10 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Caldwell a 7-0 lead over Waterford.

The Redskins registered a 14-7 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Caldwell faced off against Bridgeport and Waterford took on Corning Miller on Oct. 27 at Waterford High School.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep squeezes past Ironton

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep posted a narrow 20-14 win over Ironton in Ohio high school football on Nov. 10.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep opened with a 6-0 advantage over Ironton through the first quarter.

The Warriors opened a close 20-7 gap over the Fighting Tigers at halftime.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Ironton climbed back to within 20-14.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Ironton and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep played in a 34-0 game on Nov. 18, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Ironton faced off against Worthington Christian and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep took on New Lexington on Oct. 27 at Canal Winchester Harvest Prep.

Lorain Clearview takes the lead, but can’t maintain it in falling to Canfield South Range

Canfield South Range trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 48-21 win over Lorain Clearview in Ohio high school football on Nov. 10.

The start wasn’t the problem for Lorain Clearview, as it began with a 6-0 edge over Canfield South Range through the end of the first quarter.

The Raiders’ offense jumped in front for a 14-13 lead over the Clippers at halftime.

Canfield South Range thundered to a 35-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Raiders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-8 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Canfield South Range faced off against Navarre Fairless and Lorain Clearview took on Burton Berkshire on Oct. 27 at Lorain Clearview High School.

Canton South narrowly defeats Beloit West Branch

Canton South notched a win against Beloit West Branch 40-21 for an Ohio high school football victory at Canton South High on Nov. 10.

Canton South darted in front of Beloit West Branch 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense charged in front for a 23-7 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 10-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Canton South faced off against Canal Fulton Northwest and Beloit West Branch took on Peninsula Woodridge on Oct. 27 at Beloit West Branch High School.

Celina posts win at Tipp City Tippecanoe’s expense

Celina notched a win against Tipp City Tippecanoe 27-13 for an Ohio high school football victory at Tipp City Tippecanoe High on Nov. 10.

Celina moved in front of Tipp City Tippecanoe 20-6 to begin the second quarter.

Celina and Tipp City Tippecanoe each scored in the third quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Tipp City Tippecanoe faced off against Mt Orab Western Brown and Celina took on Hillsboro on Oct. 27 at Celina High School.

Chardon routs Aurora

Chardon unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Aurora 31-7 Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Chardon and Aurora were both scoreless.

The Hilltoppers opened a lopsided 24-0 gap over the Green Men at the intermission.

Chardon roared to a 31-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Green Men closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Aurora faced off against Alliance and Chardon took on Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian on Oct. 27 at Chardon High School.

Cincinnati Anderson posts win at Harrison’s expense

Cincinnati Anderson knocked off Harrison 50-36 in Ohio high school football on Nov. 10.

Cincinnati Anderson opened with a 21-15 advantage over Harrison through the first quarter.

The Raptors fought to a 35-15 halftime margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Harrison made it 42-29.

The Raptors held on with an 8-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Cincinnati Anderson faced off against Cincinnati Turpin and Harrison took on Sidney on Oct. 27 at Harrison High School.

Cincinnati Moeller darts past Mason with early burst

A swift early pace pushed Cincinnati Moeller past Mason Friday 38-3 for an Ohio high school football victory at Cincinnati Moeller High on Nov. 10.

Cincinnati Moeller opened with a 16-0 advantage over Mason through the first quarter.

The Fighting Crusaders’ offense roared in front for a 35-3 lead over the Comets at halftime.

Cincinnati Moeller roared to a 38-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Moeller and Mason faced off on Nov. 11, 2022 at Cincinnati Moeller High School.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Cincinnati Moeller faced off against Cincinnati West Clermont and Mason took on Lebanon on Oct. 27 at Lebanon High School.

Cincinnati Withrow takes down Troy

Cincinnati Withrow handled Troy 42-14 in an impressive showing at Troy High on Nov. 10 in Ohio football action.

Cincinnati Withrow darted in front of Troy 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at the Trojans’ expense.

Troy bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 28-14.

The Tigers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Troy faced off against Riverside Stebbins and Cincinnati Withrow took on Trenton Edgewood on Oct. 27 at Cincinnati Withrow High School.

Cincinnati Wyoming grinds out close victory over Springfield Shawnee

Cincinnati Wyoming topped Springfield Shawnee 21-20 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

Springfield Shawnee showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-0 advantage over Cincinnati Wyoming as the first quarter ended.

The Cowboys’ offense jumped in front for a 7-6 lead over the Braves at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Cincinnati Wyoming and Springfield Shawnee were both scoreless.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Wyoming and Springfield Shawnee faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Cincinnati Wyoming High School.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Cincinnati Wyoming faced off against Washington Court House Washington and Springfield Shawnee took on Waverly on Oct. 27 at Springfield Shawnee High School.

Cleveland Glenville darts by Shelby

Cleveland Glenville handled Shelby 50-14 in an impressive showing on Nov. 10 in Ohio football action.

Cleveland Glenville charged in front of Shelby 22-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tarblooders registered a 35-7 advantage at halftime over the Whippets.

Cleveland Glenville charged to a 42-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tarblooders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-7 edge.

Recently on Oct. 27, Cleveland Glenville squared off with Lima Bath in a football game.

Coldwater overwhelms Milan Edison

Coldwater raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 42-7 win over Milan Edison in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

The first quarter gave Coldwater a 14-7 lead over Milan Edison.

The Cavaliers’ offense steamrolled in front for a 28-7 lead over the Chargers at halftime.

Coldwater jumped to a 42-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Milan Edison faced off against Spencerville and Coldwater took on Lewistown Indian Lake on Oct. 27 at Coldwater High School.

Bloom-Carroll lets lead slip away in Columbus Bishop Watterson’s victory

Columbus Bishop Watterson fought back from a slow start and rolled to 20-10 win over Bloom-Carroll in Ohio high school football action on Nov. 10.

The start wasn’t the problem for Bloom-Carroll, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Columbus Bishop Watterson through the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs had a 10-7 edge on the Eagles at the beginning of the third quarter.

Columbus Bishop Watterson broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 14-10 lead over Bloom-Carroll.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Bloom-Carroll and Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off on Nov. 18, 2022 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off against Columbus South and Bloom-Carroll took on The Plains Athens on Oct. 27 at Bloom-Carroll High School.

Columbus Grove darts past Carey with early burst

Columbus Grove scored early and often in a 37-21 win over Carey for an Ohio high school football victory at Columbus Grove High on Nov. 10.

Columbus Grove opened with a 14-0 advantage over Carey through the first quarter.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Blue Devils climbed back to within 24-14.

Carey showed some mettle by fighting back to a 30-21 count in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Columbus Grove faced off against Kansas Lakota and Carey took on Ashland Crestview on Oct. 27 at Carey High School.

Danville claims victory against Lowellville

Danville eventually beat Lowellville 41-21 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Danville faced off against McDonald and Lowellville took on Steubenville Catholic Central on Oct. 27 at Lowellville High School.

Dublin Coffman posts win at Delaware Olentangy Berlin’s expense

Dublin Coffman grabbed a 24-7 victory at the expense of Delaware Olentangy Berlin at Delaware Olentangy Berlin High on Nov. 10 in Ohio football action.

The Shamrocks registered a 14-7 advantage at halftime over the Bears.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Dublin Coffman and Delaware Olentangy Berlin were both scoreless.

The Shamrocks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Delaware Olentangy Berlin faced off against Marysville and Dublin Coffman took on Kettering Fairmont on Oct. 27 at Dublin Coffman High School.

Germantown Valley View grinds out close victory over Cincinnati Purcell Marian

Germantown Valley View topped Cincinnati Purcell Marian 31-22 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory on Nov. 10.

Cincinnati Purcell Marian showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-7 advantage over Germantown Valley View as the first quarter ended.

The Spartans kept a 10-9 intermission margin at the Cavaliers’ expense.

Germantown Valley View jumped to a 24-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Germantown Valley View faced off against Williamsport Westfall and Cincinnati Purcell Marian took on Cincinnati Madeira on Oct. 27 at Cincinnati Purcell Marian High School.

Hamilton Badin exhales after close call with Wapakoneta

Hamilton Badin topped Wapakoneta 14-10 in a tough tilt during this Ohio football game on Nov. 10.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Redskins moved ahead by earning a 7-0 advantage over the Rams at the end of the second quarter.

Wapakoneta enjoyed a 10-0 lead over Hamilton Badin to start the fourth quarter.

The Redskins had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Rams won the session and the game with a 14-0 performance.

Last season, Hamilton Badin and Wapakoneta squared off on Nov. 11, 2022 at Hamilton Badin High School.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Hamilton Badin faced off against Goshen and Wapakoneta took on New Richmond on Oct. 27 at Wapakoneta High School.

Hamler Patrick Henry pushes over Bascom Hopewell-Loudon

Hamler Patrick Henry knocked off Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 26-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

Hamler Patrick Henry darted in front of Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Patriots and the Chieftains were both scoreless.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 20-14.

The Patriots held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon faced off against Montpelier and Hamler Patrick Henry took on Pioneer North Central on Oct. 27 at Hamler Patrick Henry High School.

Hilliard Bradley shuts out Pickerington North

A suffocating defense helped Hilliard Bradley handle Pickerington North 19-0 for an Ohio high school football victory on Nov. 10.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and second quarters.

Hilliard Bradley pulled over Pickerington North 16-0 heading to the final quarter.

The Jaguars held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Hilliard Bradley faced off against Newark and Pickerington North took on Westerville Central on Oct. 27 at Pickerington North High School.

Kettering Alter outlasts Clarksville Clinton-Massie

Kettering Alter grabbed a 21-3 victory at the expense of Clarksville Clinton-Massie in Ohio high school football action on Nov. 10.

The first quarter gave Kettering Alter a 7-0 lead over Clarksville Clinton-Massie.

The Knights fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Falcons’ expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Knights chalked up this decision in spite of the Falcons’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Clarksville Clinton-Massie faced off against Dayton Dunbar and Kettering Alter took on St Bernard Roger Bacon on Oct. 27 at Kettering Archbishop Alter.

Kirtland takes advantage of early margin to defeat Cuyahoga Heights

Kirtland broke to an early lead and topped Cuyahoga Heights 53-19 at Kirtland High on Nov. 10 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Kirtland a 20-0 lead over Cuyahoga Heights.

The Hornets fought to a 47-6 intermission margin at the Red Wolves’ expense.

Cuyahoga Heights fought back in the third quarter to make it 53-13.

The Red Wolves closed the lead with a 6-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Oct. 27, Kirtland squared off with Columbiana in a football game.

Lakewood St. Edward delivers statement win over Canton McKinley

Lakewood St. Edward dominated Canton McKinley 41-17 in Ohio high school football action on Nov. 10.

Lakewood St. Edward opened with an 18-3 advantage over Canton McKinley through the first quarter.

The Eagles opened an immense 34-3 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Canton McKinley rallied in the third quarter by making it 41-17.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Lakewood St Edward and Canton McKinley played in a 42-0 game on Nov. 12, 2021.

Recently on Oct. 27, Canton McKinley squared off with Strongsville in a football game.

Liberty Center defeats Oak Harbor

Liberty Center recorded a big victory over Oak Harbor 45-14 in Ohio high school football on Nov. 10.

Liberty Center opened with a 7-0 advantage over Oak Harbor through the first quarter.

The Tigers’ offense pulled in front for a 24-7 lead over the Rockets at the intermission.

Liberty Center roared to a 38-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Liberty Center faced off against Bloomdale Elmwood and Oak Harbor took on Tontogany Otsego on Oct. 27 at Oak Harbor High School.

Maria Stein Marion Local overwhelms Minster

It was a tough night for Minster which was overmatched by Maria Stein Marion Local in this 28-7 verdict.

Maria Stein Marion Local moved in front of Minster 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Flyers fought to a 14-7 intermission margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Flyers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Maria Stein Marion Local and Minster squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Maria Stein Marion Local faced off against Lewisburg Tri-County North and Minster took on Bradford on Oct. 27 at Minster High School.

Massillon rallies to rock Uniontown Lake

Uniontown Lake dented the scoreboard first, but Massillon responded to earn a 35-6 decision for an Ohio high school football victory on Nov. 10.

Uniontown Lake started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Massillon at the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers kept a 14-6 halftime margin at the Blue Streaks’ expense.

Massillon darted to a 21-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Massillon and Uniontown Lake faced off on Nov. 18, 2022 at Massillon Washington High School.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Massillon faced off against Grove City Central Crossing and Uniontown Lake took on Massillon Perry on Oct. 27 at Uniontown Lake High School.

McComb dominates Lima Central Catholic

McComb raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 45-13 win over Lima Central Catholic on Nov. 10 in Ohio football.

McComb jumped in front of Lima Central Catholic 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers fought to a 31-13 halftime margin at the Thunderbirds’ expense.

McComb steamrolled to a 38-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Lima Central Catholic and McComb squared off on Nov. 12, 2022 at McComb High School.

In recent action on Oct. 27, McComb faced off against McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and Lima Central Catholic took on Defiance Ayersville on Oct. 27 at Lima Central Catholic High School.

Medina grinds out close victory over Cleveland Heights

Medina posted a narrow 21-20 win over Cleveland Heights during this Ohio football game on Nov. 10.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Medina and Cleveland Heights settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Medina enjoyed a tight margin over Cleveland Heights with a 14-7 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Tigers outpointed the Battling Bees 13-7 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Cleveland Heights faced off against Euclid.

Medina Highland bests Whitehouse Anthony Wayne

Medina Highland handled Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 31-10 in an impressive showing during this Ohio football game on Nov. 10.

Medina Highland moved in front of Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hornets’ offense moved in front for a 14-3 lead over the Generals at halftime.

Medina Highland steamrolled to a 21-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hornets held on with a 10-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Oct. 27, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne squared off with Toledo Start in a football game.

Mogadore posts win at Mineral Ridge’s expense

Mogadore handed Mineral Ridge a tough 21-7 loss in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

The first quarter gave Mogadore a 7-0 lead over Mineral Ridge.

The Rams battled back to make it 13-7 at halftime.

Mogadore darted to a 21-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Mogadore faced off against Leavittsburg LaBrae and Mineral Ridge took on North Jackson Jackson-Milton on Oct. 27 at North Jackson Jackson-Milton High School.

Perry darts past Garrettsville Garfield with early burst

A swift early pace pushed Perry past Garrettsville Garfield Friday 42-14 on Nov. 10 in Ohio football.

Perry darted in front of Garrettsville Garfield 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates opened a towering 28-7 gap over the G-Men at the intermission.

Perry roared to a 41-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pirates maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-1 in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Perry faced off against Mantua Crestwood and Garrettsville Garfield took on Conneaut on Oct. 27 at Garrettsville James A. Garfield High School.

Reedsville Eastern earns stressful win over Hannibal River

Reedsville Eastern finally found a way to top Hannibal River 21-14 at Reedsville Eastern High on Nov. 10 in Ohio football action.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Pilots jumped a small margin over the Eagles as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Reedsville Eastern broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 14-6 lead over Hannibal River.

The Pilots rallied with an 8-7 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Eagles prevailed.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Reedsville Eastern faced off against Sugar Grove Berne Union and Hannibal River took on Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans on Oct. 27 at Hannibal River High School.

Springfield rally stops Lewis Center Olentangy

Lewis Center Olentangy cut in front to start, but Springfield answered the challenge to collect a 37-24 victory on Nov. 10 in Ohio football.

The start wasn’t the problem for Lewis Center Olentangy, as it began with a 7-3 edge over Springfield through the end of the first quarter.

The Braves proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building an 18-9 advantage over the Wildcats at the half.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Wildcats, as they climbed out of a hole with a 37-24 scoring margin.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Dublin Jerome and Springfield took on Huber Heights Wayne on Oct. 27 at Huber Heights Wayne High School.

Steubenville grinds out close victory over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley

Steubenville finally found a way to top Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 42-35 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley started on steady ground by forging a 13-7 lead over Steubenville at the end of the first quarter.

The Big Red’s offense darted in front for a 28-13 lead over the Braves at halftime.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley drew within 35-21 in the third quarter.

The Big Red enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Braves’ 14-7 advantage in the final quarter.

The last time Steubenville and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley played in a 41-7 game on Nov. 19, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Steubenville faced off against Carrollton and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley took on Circleville Logan Elm on Oct. 27 at Circleville Logan Elm High School.

Struthers barely beats Mentor Lake Catholic

Struthers finally found a way to top Mentor Lake Catholic 28-25 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

Struthers jumped in front of Mentor Lake Catholic 7-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Cougars showed their spirit while rallying to within 14-11 at the intermission.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Mentor Lake Catholic faced off against Mogadore Field and Struthers took on Girard on Oct. 27 at Struthers High School.

Sugarcreek Garaway rides to cruise-control win over Galion Northmor

Sugarcreek Garaway recorded a big victory over Galion Northmor 42-7 during this Ohio football game on Nov. 10.

Sugarcreek Garaway thundered in front of Galion Northmor 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates fought to a 42-0 intermission margin at the Golden Knights’ expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Golden Knights outpointed the Pirates 7-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Ironton Rock Hill and Galion Northmor took on Coal Grove on Oct. 27 at Galion Northmor High School.

Thornville Sheridan exhales after close call with Columbus Bishop Hartley

Thornville Sheridan topped Columbus Bishop Hartley 34-27 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

Tough to find an edge early, Thornville Sheridan and Columbus Bishop Hartley fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Generals registered a 27-21 advantage at intermission over the Hawks.

Thornville Sheridan darted to a 34-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Generals maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the final quarter.

Recently on Oct. 27, Thornville Sheridan squared off with McConnelsville Morgan in a football game.

Tiffin Columbian defense stifles Medina Buckeye

A suffocating defense helped Tiffin Columbian handle Medina Buckeye 35-0 in Ohio high school football on Nov. 10.

The first quarter gave Tiffin Columbian a 14-0 lead over Medina Buckeye.

The Tornadoes opened a lopsided 21-0 gap over the Bucks at halftime.

Tiffin Columbian thundered to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tornadoes got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Tiffin Columbian faced off against Ashland.

Toledo Central Catholic comes from behind to stop Mansfield

Mansfield cut in front to start, but Toledo Central Catholic answered the challenge to collect a 41-10 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on Nov. 10.

Mansfield started on steady ground by forging a 10-6 lead over Toledo Central Catholic at the end of the first quarter.

The Fighting Irish’s offense breathed fire in front for a 27-10 lead over the Tygers at the intermission.

Toledo Central Catholic steamrolled to a 41-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Toledo Central Catholic faced off against Bowling Green and Mansfield took on Lexington on Oct. 27 at Mansfield Senior High School.

Uniontown Green shuts out Canal Winchester

A suffocating defense helped Uniontown Green handle Canal Winchester 10-0 for an Ohio high school football victory at Canal Winchester High on Nov. 10.

Uniontown Green opened with a 7-0 advantage over Canal Winchester through the first quarter.

Uniontown Green jumped to a 10-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Canal Winchester faced off against Columbus Walnut Ridge and Uniontown Green took on Columbus St Charles on Oct. 27 at Columbus St Charles High School.

Upper Arlington claims tight victory against Gahanna Lincoln

Upper Arlington finally found a way to top Gahanna Lincoln 12-7 for an Ohio high school football victory at Gahanna Lincoln High on Nov. 10.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Golden Bears’ offense darted in front for a 6-0 lead over the Golden Lions at halftime.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Gahanna Lincoln got within 9-7.

The Golden Bears held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Gahanna Lincoln faced off against Reynoldsburg and Upper Arlington took on Thomas Worthington on Oct. 27 at Upper Arlington High School.

Versailles overpowers Cincinnati Country Day in thorough fashion

Versailles recorded a big victory over Cincinnati Country Day 55-13 for an Ohio high school football victory on Nov. 10.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Versailles faced off against Troy Christian and Cincinnati Country Day took on Miamisburg Dayton Christian on Oct. 27 at Cincinnati Country Day School.

Waynesville survives multiple overtimes to defeat Brookville

Waynesville outlasted Brookville 45-42 during this Ohio football game on Nov. 10. in an overtime thriller during this Ohio football game on Nov. 10.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Spartans’ offense moved in front for a 21-14 lead over the Blue Devils at halftime.

Brookville came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Waynesville 28-21.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Spartans and the Blue Devils locked in a 35-35 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Waynesville and Brookville locked in a 42-42 stalemate.

The Spartans held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the second overtime period.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Brookville faced off against Casstown Miami East and Waynesville took on Carlisle on Oct. 27 at Waynesville High School.

Cincinnati Princeton lets lead slip away in West Chester Lakota West’s victory

West Chester Lakota West rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Cincinnati Princeton 19-7 on Nov. 10 in Ohio football action.

Cincinnati Princeton showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-3 advantage over West Chester Lakota West as the first quarter ended.

The Vikings had a 7-6 edge on the Firebirds at the beginning of the third quarter.

West Chester Lakota West broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 12-7 lead over Cincinnati Princeton.

The Firebirds got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time West Chester Lakota West and Cincinnati Princeton played in a 35-0 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Cincinnati Princeton faced off against Middletown and West Chester Lakota West took on Cincinnati Western Hills on Oct. 27 at West Chester Lakota West High School.

Resolve: West Jefferson comes from behind to topple Beverly Fort Frye

West Jefferson shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 49-30 win over Beverly Fort Frye in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

Beverly Fort Frye started on steady ground by forging a 10-7 lead over West Jefferson at the end of the first quarter.

The Roughriders’ offense jumped in front for a 28-24 lead over the Cadets at halftime.

West Jefferson charged to a 42-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Roughriders held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, West Jefferson and Beverly Fort Frye faced off on Nov. 20, 2021 at Beverly Fort Frye High School.

In recent action on Oct. 27, West Jefferson faced off against Grove City Christian and Beverly Fort Frye took on Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley on Oct. 27 at Beverly Fort Frye High School.

Wheelersburg rallies to rock Barnesville

Wheelersburg overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 26-13 win over Barnesville in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

Barnesville started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Wheelersburg at the end of the first quarter.

Both teams needed to regroup after dueling to a 7-7 standoff at the end of the second quarter.

Wheelersburg moved in front of Barnesville 14-7 going into the final quarter.

The Pirates held on with a 12-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Wheelersburg and Barnesville faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Barnesville High School.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Barnesville faced off against South Point and Wheelersburg took on Columbus Africentric on Oct. 27 at Wheelersburg High School.

Youngstown Ursuline escapes Cleveland VASJ in thin win

Youngstown Ursuline topped Cleveland VASJ 27-20 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football on Nov. 10.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Fighting Irish fought to a 6-0 halftime margin at the Vikings’ expense.

Youngstown Ursuline charged to a 20-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Fighting Irish enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Vikings’ 20-7 advantage in the fourth quarter.

The last time Youngstown Ursuline and Cleveland VASJ played in a 40-0 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Youngstown Ursuline faced off against New Philadelphia and Cleveland VASJ took on Hunting Valley University on Oct. 27 at Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph High School.

