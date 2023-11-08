Defense dominated as Richfield Revere pitched a 2-0 shutout of Mentor Lake Catholic on Nov. 8 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

Defense ruled the first half as Richfield Revere and Mentor Lake Catholic were both scoreless.

The Minutemen got the better of the final-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 2-0 edge.

The last time Richfield Revere and Mentor Lake Catholic played in a 5-2 game on Oct. 29, 2022.

Recently on Nov. 4, Mentor Lake Catholic squared off with Bay Village Bay in a soccer game.

