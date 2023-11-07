It was a tough night for Akron Manchester which was overmatched by Ottawa-Glandorf in this 5-1 verdict.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Akron Manchester faced off on Nov. 8, 2022 at Akron Manchester High School.

In recent action on Oct. 31, Akron Manchester faced off against Berlin Hiland and Ottawa-Glandorf took on Mt Blanchard Riverdale on Oct. 31 at Mt Blanchard Riverdale High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.