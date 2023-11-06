Looking for that perfect gift for a loved one? Want to support a local business this holiday season? Or maybe you just want to treat yourself? Look no further than your very own community.

This list features some of the best and most unique products, services and experiences from Mansfield to Ashland to Mount Vernon and surrounding areas. The list will continue to be updated through November.

Have a small business or side hustle and want to join the gift guide? Click here. We’re accepting submissions through November 17.

Clothing & Accessories

CLOTHING & ACCESSORIES Find trendy women’s tops at Olive & Oak Company Olive & Oak offers the perfect blend of comfort and affordability in their locally-owned boutique. Elevate your style with our exquisite collection of trendy women’s tops at Olive & Oak Company. Discover the perfect blend of comfort and affordability in our locally-owned boutique. We’re dedicated to helping you look and feel your best. Experience exceptional customer service and explore our diverse range of chic tops. At Olive & Oak Company, it’s all about empowering women to embrace their individual style with confidence. 🌐 Visit their website📍271 Cline Ave, Mansfield 📱419-571-1809

CLOTHING & ACCESSORIES Give the gift that keeps on giving with a Discount Fashion Warehouse gift card Discount Fashion Warehouse offers gift cards for the ultimate shopping experience. Whether it’s for your special lady or gentleman, a Gift Card from the hottest store in town is the gift that keeps on giving. Treat them to a world of style and choice with our selection. Make their fashion dreams come true and give the gift of endless possibilities at Discount Fashion Warehouse. 🌐 Visit their website 📍1458 Lexington Ave, Mansfield 📱567-756-7853

CLOTHING & ACCESSORIES Choose the gift of comfort & style with T-shirts by Made in the 419 Made in the 419 offers the best of both worlds with their collection of premium t-shirts. Life’s too short for uncomfortable clothes. This year, choose the gift of both comfort and style with our premium t-shirts. They’re the perfect blend of fashion and coziness. Buy online or stop by our store to shop our newest collection this holiday season. 🌐 Visit their website 📍105 N. Main Street, Mansfield📱419-522-1521

Experiences

EXPERIENCES Enjoy a performance with the Ashland Symphony Orchestra The Ashland Symphony Orchestra showcases Ohio’s finest musicians and world-class soloists, offering timeless melodies for all generations. Give the gift of music with tickets to an upcoming performance with the Ashland Symphony Orchestra! Under the baton of GRAMMY®️ winning conductor Michael Repper, the Ashland Symphony Orchestra features professional musicians from across Ohio and world-class soloists presenting a repertoire that appeals to listeners of all ages. With a commitment to making music accessible to all, children and student tickets are free and discounts are available to persons receiving public assistance. Come listen to what people are talking about! 🌐 Visit their website📍401 College Ave, Ashland 📱419-289-5115

EXPERIENCES Have fun with a gift card to Axe Social Lounge Axe Social Lounge offers a unique and exciting experience in downtown Mansfield. Give the gift of an exhilarating night out at the heart of downtown Mansfield. Our gift cards, available in various denominations, are the perfect way to introduce friends and family to the thrill of axe throwing, creating lasting memories and unforgettable fun. 🌐 Visit their website📍123 N. Diamond St, Mansfield 📱419-709-9624

Food & Drink

FOOD & DRINK Cater your event with Gertz Culinary & Catering Gertz Culinary offers catering and private chef services. They also have a food trailer that can be booked for private events. Gertz Culinary & Catering is a farm-to-table catering and private chef service that offers scratch-made cooking techniques using local farms to serve our clients the best food possible with a local approach. We cater a large variety of events from holiday parties, wedding receptions, corporate luncheons, company parties, and family reunions to anniversaries and private parties. Gertz Culinary will impress guests for any occasion. Regardless of the event, Gertz Culinary can cater for you while working within your budget! 🌐 Visit their website 📍144 W. 3rd St, Mansfield 📱440-308-5716

FOOD & DRINK Get a handmade Amish-inspired gift basket at Beyond Measure Market Beyond Measure Market offers an assortment of Amish-inspired goods. Get 10% off a purchase of a box or basket. Our handmade gifts feature a wonderful assortment of Amish-inspired goods, including, but not limited to, meats, cheeses, our brand of jams, and more! They’re perfect for a family member or even employees! We offer a box, small gift basket, medium gift basket, and a large gift basket containing an assortment of these items. Order today using coupon code “GIFT10” and receive 10% OFF your purchase of a box or basket! (Excludes customs, Pickup Only) 🌐 Visit their website📍569 US-250, Greenwich 📱419-962-2008

FOOD & DRINK Enjoy the flavors at Eatmor Bundt Company Eatmor Bundt Company offers a delicious selection of bundt cake flavors; the perfect gift for anyone this holiday season. Bundts are BEST! What gift do you give to someone who has everything? BUNDT CAKES!! Our bundt cakes are flavorful, dense, and delicious. Our petites are cupcake size and for $18 you can gift someone a dozen in a variety of flavors. Call or visit to order yours this holiday season. 🌐 Visit their website📍 837 Lexington Avenue, Mansfield 📱419-571-6009

FOOD & DRINK Discover delicious jams, snacks, and more at Pumpkin Seed Market Co. Pumpkin Seed Market Co. has something for everyone this holiday season. Explore outstanding gift options that combine unforgettable experiences with local Ohio treats, including delicious jams, syrups, honey, and soups. Whether it’s a special occasion or a cozy evening, our thoughtfully chosen selection promises a uniquely delicious and heartwarming gift. Explore the store with endless possibilities, where there is something for everyone on your holiday shopping list this season. Explore our entire selection now, we have something for everyone! 🌐 Visit their website📍1625 Executive Drive, Mansfield 📱419-525-5500

FOOD & DRINK Give the gift of flavor with a Coffee Lovers Gift Box by Ole Dog’s Coffee Culture Ole Dog’s Coffee Culture is a boutique providing coffee subscriptions, gift boxes, and so much more. Shop in-store for 10% off your same-day purchase. Give the gift of flavor! This gift box contains three varieties of Ole Dog’s brand coffee and a delicious coffee toffee treat. *Includes your choice of one 12oz bag or 12 pods, 2-one pot sample bags, a 1-ounce package of Griff’s Coffee Toffee, and a gift box. Up to $25.95 value. Shipping available. Visit us in-store for 10% off of any additional same-day purchase. 🌐 Visit their website 📍106 Harding Way East, Galion📱419-961-1265

FOOD & DRINK Savor the taste of Relaxation at Relax, It’s Just Coffee Relax, It’s Just Coffee offers coffee subscriptions and more. Use code bestgift23 at checkout for 10% off your order. What’s a better gift than the taste of relaxation? That’s what you’re giving when you gift someone a bag (or two or three…) of Relax coffee. We offer a variety of medium and dark coffees. Available in 12 oz. bags ground or whole bean, purchase once or gift a subscription. Use code bestgift23 at checkout for 10% off your order. Buy online or stop by our store today. 🌐 Visit their website 📍105 N. Main Street, Mansfield📱419-522-1521

Health & Beauty

HEALTH & BEAUTY Relax with a pamper package from Mid Ohio Mind, Body & Soul Recharge and unwind with pampering packages at Mid Ohio Mind, Body & Soul. There’s no better gift than a few moments of relaxation during the busiest time of the year. Select from pre-designed packages including red light therapy, hands-free massage, or tanning. Build your own package for that special someone or give them the freedom of picking their services by gifting a gift certificate this holiday season. 🌐 Visit their website📍 2291 West 4th Street, Suite A, Mansfield 📱419-775-7795

HEALTH & BEAUTY Treat yourself and a friend with Lucas Hair Salon’s holiday special Lucas Hair Salon offers a variety of exceptional salon services. Use code ‘pos4holidays’ at checkout, and you’ll receive a $15.00 gift card for yourself. Positively impact your loved one’s beauty and confidence with the gift of professional styling at Lucas Hair Design LLC. Our gift certificates are a passport to a world of exceptional salon services. Whether it’s a rejuvenating haircut, a stunning color treatment, or a flawless nail session, our expert stylists have it covered. And here’s a little something for you, too: use code ‘pos4holidays’ at checkout, and you’ll receive a $15.00 gift card for yourself. Indulge in a little self-care at Lucas Hair Design LLC. 📍 9 North Union St, Lucas 📱419-892-2022

Kids & Family

KIDS & FAMILY Give the gift of play with a membership to Buckeye Imagination Museum Discover the gift of year-round delight with an annual membership at the Buckeye Imagination Museum. During the Christmas Season, it can be hard to find a toy that you know a child will enjoy. So, to solve all of your Christmas-present problems, purchase your family a gift membership to Buckeye Imagination Museum! Our memberships give families unlimited play, discounted birthday parties, and more! Give your family the gift of play this year, and watch them make great memories with our memberships! 🌐 Visit their website📍 175 W Third Street, Mansfield 📱419-522-2332

KIDS & FAMILY Give the gift of precious memories with a gift card to Apple of My Eye Imaging Studio Apple of My Eye Imaging Studio offers 3D/4D ultrasound experiences for expecting mothers. Use code GIFTGUIDE for 15% off all boutique items. Give the gift of precious pregnancy memories to an expecting mother in your life this holiday season with our incredible 3D/4D ultrasound experience! Now open in Mansfield. Gift certificates are available. See baby with the latest ultrasound technology, record baby’s heartbeat into an adorable keepsake plush, and shop our boutique for the perfect gift! Use code GIFTGUIDE for 15% off all boutique items. 🌐 Visit their website 📍1230 Lexington Ave. Suite 201, Mansfield 📱419-823-9256

Local Events

LOCAL EVENTS Find great gifts at the 4th Annual Sip & Shop Spend Black Friday & Small Business Saturday supporting your favorite small shops & handmade makers at the 4th Annual Sip & Shop event. Spend Black Friday & Small Business Saturday supporting your favorite small shops & handmade makers! Black Friday is a step back in time with nostalgic Black Friday hours, swag bags & door-buster deals! 5 A.M.-2 P.M.! Small Business Saturday will be met with a scene from a Hallmark movie. A Winter Wonderland extravaganza for the whole family! Santa, reindeer, Carriage Rides, Giant Gingerbread Slide, Live music, Giveaways & of course Shopping! A one-stop shop for all your Christmas presents and feel great doing it by supporting LOCAL! 🌐 Follow them on Facebook📍 Event is held at Richland County Fairgrounds 📱419-571-7853

Pets

PETS Spoil your pet with gifts from the Centerra Country Store Centerra Country Store has a large selection of pet essentials, toys, and more. Give the gift your pets want this holiday season. Don’t forget your furry friends this Christmas! Centerra Country Store in Ashland has a great selection of regular and holiday-themed pet toys and treats along with collars, leashes, pet beds, grooming tools, and more. Does your dog or cat get anxious over the holidays? We’ve got CBD treats that are sure to help your pet relax amidst the merriment. For more details on special discounts, sales, and unique products, follow us on Facebook. 🌐 Follow them on Facebook📍1209 Middle Rowsburg Rd, Ashland 📱419-281-8423

Recreation

RECREATION Buy a bicycle at Y-Not Cycling Y-Not Cycling offers bicycle sales, service, and rentals. Get $50 off kids bikes, $100 off adult bikes and $200 off e-bikes. Give the gift of cycling with a new bicycle from Y-Not Cycling. Save $50 off any kids’ bike, $100 off any adult bike, or $200 off any e-bike! Your e-bike headquarters! 🌐 Visit their website📍64 East Main Street, Lexington 📱419-884-6135

Toys & Games