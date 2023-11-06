Richard Anton Breinich of Akron, Ohio, passed away early Tuesday morning, October 31, 2023, at Pleasant View Health Care Center in Barberton. He was 81 years old.

Born November 4, 1941, in Mansfield, Ohio, he was the son of the late Helen Eleanora (Stotts) and Anton Breinich Jr. He was formerly employed as a Logistics Systems Coordinator for various trucking and shipping companies. Richard was an avid golfer and had previously worked as a volunteer at the Firestone Golf Tournament in Akron. He diligently followed all Cleveland sports teams. He planted a garden, canned his produce each year, and enjoyed the time spent in his garden.

Richard is survived by two siblings, Patricia “Pat” Mehl and Terry (Venus) Breinich; the children of his departed companion, Louise Livers: Terry Shane Livers, John Michael (Connie) Livers and Stephanie Sue (David) Gardner; children of his previous wife, Kenneth, Christine and Russell Morris; multiple grandchildren; his beloved cat, Cocoa; and other cherished family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Breinich; companion, Louise Livers; and brother-in-law, Robert “Bob” Mehl.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2023, from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park.

Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com

Funeral Home: Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario

Website: www.wappner.com