Defense dominated as Bay Village Bay pitched a 2-0 shutout of Canfield on Nov. 4 in Ohio girls high school soccer action.

Bay Village Bay opened with a 1-0 advantage over Canfield through the first half.

The Rockets got the better of the final-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 1-0 edge.

Last season, Bay Village Bay and Canfield faced off on Nov. 5, 2022 at Bay Village Bay High School.

In recent action on Oct. 31, Canfield faced off against Alliance.

