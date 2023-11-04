OHSAA girls soccer scores for November 4, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Akron Manchester overcomes Warren Champion in seat-squirming affair

Akron Manchester finally found a way to top Warren Champion 3-2 in Ohio girls soccer action on Nov. 4.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Akron Manchester and Warren Champion settling for a 1-1 first-half knot.

The Panthers got the better of the final-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 2-1 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 26, Warren Champion faced off against Poland Seminary.

Bay Village Bay shuts out Canfield

Defense dominated as Bay Village Bay pitched a 2-0 shutout of Canfield on Nov. 4 in Ohio girls high school soccer action.

Bay Village Bay opened with a 1-0 advantage over Canfield through the first half.

The Rockets got the better of the final-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 1-0 edge.

Last season, Bay Village Bay and Canfield faced off on Nov. 5, 2022 at Bay Village Bay High School.

In recent action on Oct. 31, Canfield faced off against Alliance.

Waynesville comes up short in matchup with Cincinnati Summit Country Day

Cincinnati Summit Country Day pushed past Waynesville for a 3-1 win at Waynesville High on Nov. 4 in Ohio girls high school soccer action.

Recently on Oct. 31, Cincinnati Summit Country Day squared off with Hamilton Badin in a soccer game.

Millersburg West Holmes slips past Marietta

Millersburg West Holmes finally found a way to top Marietta 4-3 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Nov. 4.

In recent action on Oct. 24, Millersburg West Holmes faced off against Duncan Falls Philo.

Ottawa-Glandorf allows no points against Pemberville Eastwood

A suffocating defense helped Ottawa-Glandorf handle Pemberville Eastwood 3-0 for an Ohio girls soccer victory at Ottawa-Glandorf High on Nov. 4.

In recent action on Oct. 31, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Mt Blanchard Riverdale and Pemberville Eastwood took on Apple Creek Waynedale on Oct. 31 at Apple Creek Waynedale High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.