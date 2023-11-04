Waterford posted a narrow 26-21 win over Beaver Eastern for an Ohio high school football victory at Beaver Eastern High on Nov. 3.

The start wasn’t the problem for Beaver Eastern, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Waterford through the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 14-12 margin over the Wildcats at halftime.

Beaver Eastern enjoyed a 21-12 lead over Waterford to start the fourth quarter.

A 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Wildcats’ defeat of the Eagles.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Beaver Eastern faced off against Franklin Furnace Green and Waterford took on Beverly Fort Frye on Oct. 20 at Waterford High School.

