Toledo Christian rolled past Holgate for a comfortable 46-6 victory for an Ohio high school football victory at Toledo Christian High on Nov. 4.

Toledo Christian opened with an 8-0 advantage over Holgate through the first quarter.

The Eagles registered a 38-0 advantage at halftime over the Tigers.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Eagles held on with an 8-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Holgate and Toledo Christian faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Toledo Christian School.

