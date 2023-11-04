St. Henry broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Fort Loramie 16-8 for an Ohio high school football victory on Nov. 3.

The first quarter gave St. Henry a 10-0 lead over Fort Loramie.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Fort Loramie got within 16-8.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as St. Henry and Fort Loramie were both scoreless.

Last season, Fort Loramie and St. Henry squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Fort Loramie High School.

In recent action on Oct. 21, Fort Loramie faced off against Lima Central Catholic and St. Henry took on Fort Recovery on Oct. 20 at Fort Recovery High School.

