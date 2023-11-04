It was a tough night for Urbana which was overmatched by Springfield Shawnee in this 42-7 verdict.

Springfield Shawnee opened with a 14-7 advantage over Urbana through the first quarter.

The Braves registered a 21-7 advantage at halftime over the Hillclimbers.

Springfield Shawnee pulled to a 28-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Braves got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Springfield Shawnee faced off against Springfield Northwestern and Urbana took on London on Oct. 20 at Urbana High School.

