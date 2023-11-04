Waterford posted a narrow 26-21 win over Beaver Eastern for an Ohio high school football victory on Nov. 3.

The first quarter gave Waterford a 6-0 lead over Beaver Eastern.

The Eagles moved ahead by earning a 14-12 advantage over the Wildcats at the end of the second quarter.

Beaver Eastern enjoyed a 21-12 lead over Waterford to start the final quarter.

The Eagles had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Wildcats won the session and the game with a 14-0 performance.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Beaver Eastern faced off against Franklin Furnace Green and Waterford took on Beverly Fort Frye on Oct. 20 at Waterford High School.

