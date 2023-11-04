Reedsville Eastern dominated from start to finish in an imposing 55-14 win over Woodsfield Monroe Central during this Ohio football game on Nov. 3.

Reedsville Eastern pulled in front of Woodsfield Monroe Central 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles’ offense roared in front for a 49-0 lead over the Seminoles at halftime.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Woodsfield Monroe Central got within 49-7.

The Eagles chalked up this decision in spite of the Seminoles’ spirited final-quarter performance.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off against Shadyside and Reedsville Eastern took on Racine Southern on Oct. 21 at Racine Southern High School.

