Thornville Sheridan’s defense throttled Gallipolis Gallia, resulting in a 42-0 shutout in Ohio high school football action on Nov. 3.

The first quarter gave Thornville Sheridan a 14-0 lead over Gallipolis Gallia.

The Generals’ offense breathed fire in front for a 35-0 lead over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Generals held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Thornville Sheridan faced off against New Lexington and Gallipolis Gallia took on South Point on Oct. 20 at South Point High School.

