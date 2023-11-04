Steubenville’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Newark Licking Valley 50-26 in Ohio high school football action on Nov. 3.

Steubenville opened with a 14-13 advantage over Newark Licking Valley through the first quarter.

The Big Red opened a thin 28-13 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

Steubenville stormed to a 50-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers managed a 7-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Steubenville faced off against Louisville and Newark Licking Valley took on Pataskala Licking Heights on Oct. 20 at Newark Licking Valley High School.

