Sandusky Perkins finally found a way to top St. Marys 28-21 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Roughriders with a 21-14 lead over the Pirates heading into the second quarter.

Sandusky Perkins broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-21 lead over St. Marys.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Sandusky Perkins faced off against Tiffin Columbian and St. Marys took on Lima Bath on Oct. 20 at St. Marys Memorial.

