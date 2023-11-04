Tipp City Tippecanoe posted a narrow 30-21 win over Dayton Chaminade-Julienne in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Tipp City Tippecanoe as the first quarter ended.

The Red Devils’ offense jumped in front for a 14-7 lead over the Eagles at halftime.

Tipp City Tippecanoe darted to a 24-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles outpointed the Red Devils 7-6 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Tipp City Tippecanoe faced off against Xenia and Dayton Chaminade-Julienne took on Kettering Alter on Oct. 20 at Dayton Chaminade-Julienne High School.

