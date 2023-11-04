Wapakoneta dismissed Vandalia Butler by a 42-7 count in Ohio high school football action on Nov. 3.

The first quarter gave Wapakoneta a 14-7 lead over Vandalia Butler.

The Redskins opened a mammoth 35-7 gap over the Aviators at halftime.

Wapakoneta jumped to a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Vandalia Butler faced off against Riverside Stebbins and Wapakoneta took on Celina on Oct. 20 at Wapakoneta High School.

