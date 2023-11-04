Norwalk St. Paul topped Malvern 20-14 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Flyers’ offense moved in front for a 7-0 lead over the Hornets at the intermission.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 14-7.

The Hornets managed a 7-6 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

