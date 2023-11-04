Tiffin Columbian took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Ontario 55-35 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Tiffin Columbian steamrolled in front of Ontario 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors showed some mettle by fighting back to a 27-14 intermission margin.

Tiffin Columbian pulled to a 47-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tornadoes held on with an 8-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Tiffin Columbian faced off against Sandusky Perkins and Ontario took on Marengo Highland on Oct. 20 at Marengo Highland High School.

