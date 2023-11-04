Versailles dominated from start to finish in an imposing 41-8 win over West Alexandria Twin Valley South at Versailles High on Nov. 3 in Ohio football action.

Versailles steamrolled in front of West Alexandria Twin Valley South 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Versailles jumped to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers closed the lead with an 8-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Versailles and West Alexandria Twin Valley South faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Versailles High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Versailles faced off against Minster and West Alexandria Twin Valley South took on Lewisburg Tri-County North on Oct. 20 at Lewisburg Tri-County North High School.

