West Jefferson recorded a big victory over Nelsonville-York 29-7 for an Ohio high school football victory at West Jefferson High on Nov. 3.

West Jefferson moved in front of Nelsonville-York 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Roughriders fought to a 14-7 intermission margin at the Buckeyes’ expense.

West Jefferson darted to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Roughriders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 20, West Jefferson faced off against Springfield Northeastern and Nelsonville-York took on The Plains Athens on Oct. 20 at The Plains Athens High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.