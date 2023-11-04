Sugarcreek Garaway dominated Howard East Knox 49-7 in Ohio high school football action on Nov. 3.

Sugarcreek Garaway moved in front of Howard East Knox 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates’ offense jumped in front for a 42-0 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Howard East Knox climbed back to within 42-7.

The Pirates got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Howard East Knox faced off against Danville and Sugarcreek Garaway took on West Lafayette Ridgewood on Oct. 20 at West Lafayette Ridgewood High School.

