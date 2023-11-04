Youngstown Ursuline posted a narrow 16-13 win over Canfield for an Ohio high school football victory on Nov. 3.

Youngstown Ursuline moved in front of Canfield 9-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Cardinals had a 13-9 edge on the Fighting Irish at the beginning of the third quarter.

Youngstown Ursuline broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 16-13 lead over Canfield.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Canfield and Youngstown Ursuline faced off on Nov. 11, 2022 at Canfield High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Youngstown Ursuline faced off against Youngstown Cardinal Mooney and Canfield took on Youngstown Boardman on Oct. 20 at Youngstown Boardman High School.

