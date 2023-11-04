Ottawa Hills topped North Robinson Colonel Crawford 28-21 in a tough tilt on Nov. 3 in Ohio football action.

Ottawa Hills opened with a 15-7 advantage over North Robinson Colonel Crawford through the first quarter.

North Robinson Colonel Crawford showed some mettle by fighting back to a 28-21 count in the third quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Green Bears and the Eagles were both scoreless.

