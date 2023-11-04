Uniontown Green recorded a big victory over North Canton Hoover 31-7 on Nov. 3 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Uniontown Green a 14-7 lead over North Canton Hoover.

The Bulldogs’ offense jumped in front for a 21-7 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.

Uniontown Green breathed fire to a 28-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

The last time North Canton Hoover and Uniontown Green played in a 50-20 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Uniontown Green faced off against Uniontown Lake and North Canton Hoover took on Massillon Jackson on Oct. 20 at North Canton Hoover High School.

