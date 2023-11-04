Uniontown Lake took overtime to beat Sunbury Big Walnut 21-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Neither defense permitted points in the first, second, third and fourth quarters.

Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Uniontown Lake and Sunbury Big Walnut locked in a 7-7 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the second overtime period, with the Blue Streaks and the Golden Eagles locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

Uniontown Lake got the better of the third overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Uniontown Lake faced off against Uniontown Green and Sunbury Big Walnut took on Canal Winchester on Oct. 20 at Canal Winchester High School.

